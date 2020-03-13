ELECTRIC ENGINE MARKET WILL EXPERIENCE A STUNNING GROWTH | GE, YASA LIMITED, ABB, ARC SYSTEMS

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research on Global Electric Engine Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The report endows with wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results

Leading Players operating in the Electric Engine Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

GE,

YASA Limited,

ABB,

Arc Systems,

Brook Crompton UK Ltd,

DENSO Corporation.,

FAULHABER Group,

Zytek Group Limited,

Magneti Marelli,

Global electric engine market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.82% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for superior machine control in automotive industry and rising concern to reduce energy consumption and pollution are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rapid urbanization and industrialization will drive market

Increasing adoption of motor driven electric vehicle will also propel the growth

Rising disposable income will also drive market

Growing demand from industrial and electrical sector will also contribute as a factor for the market

Market Restraints

High cost of the engine will restrain the market

Lack of awareness about the benefits of smart motors will also hinder growth

Competitive Landscape and Electric Engine Market Share Analysis

Electric Engine market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Electric Engine market.

Market Segmentation

By Motor Type (Alternate Current (AC) Motor, Direct Current (DC) Motor, Hermetic Motor), Output Power (Integral Horsepower Output, Fractional Horsepower Output), Voltage Range (9V & Below, 10-20V, 21-60V, 60V & Above), Application (Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicles, Heating, ventilating, and cooling (HVAC) equipment, Aerospace & transportation, Household appliances, Other Commercial Application), Speed (Low-Speed Electric Motors, Medium-Speed Electric Motors, High-Speed Electric Motors, Ultrahigh-Speed Electric Motors), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Key Market Competitors: Electric Engine Industry

Few of the major competitors currently working in global electric engine market are GE, YASA Limited, ABB, Arc Systems Inc, Brook Crompton UK Ltd, DENSO Corporation., FAULHABER Group, Zytek Group Limited, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Torqeedo GmbH, PEEI, Oceanvolt, Elaphe Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, BorgWarner Inc., Portescap, Lafert SpA, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Amber Group India., Kisankraft and others.

Global Electric Engine Market Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents, all the information, statistics and data included in this Electric Engine report is gathered from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. To succeed in this competitive market place, market research report plays a very important role by offering important and consequential market insights for your business.

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017, Schaeffler announced that they have acquired the remaining 49% of the company compact dynamics. This acquisition is the part of the company’s new strategy Mobility for tomorrow and will also help the company to expand their product portfolio. With the new technologies, the company will be able to create more effective products for their customer

In January 2017, Nidec Corporation announced the acquisition of Emerson Electric Co, so that they can expand their commercial and industrial business. The company will be able to combine the technologies of both the company and will create products to meet the need and requirement of the both the customers. This will enhance their product portfolio and strengthen their position in the market

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Electric Engine Market, By Type

7 Electric Engine Market, By Organization Size

8 Electric Engine Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

