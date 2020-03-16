Electric Dryers Industry 2020: Major Players Haier Electronics Group, LG Electronics, SAMSUNG, Robert Bosch, Whirlpool

The Business Research Company’s Electric Dryers Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The electric dryers manufacturing industry consist of sales of clothes dryers. The clothes dryers are extensively employed by the household consumers for carrying out the activity of drying clothes. The main function that is performed by the device is to soak up the moisture from the clothes, lessen the aroma level, and eliminate dust-mites from the clothes.
Technological advances drove the market for dryers in the historic period. Increased access to the internet and use of smartphones supported the development and consumption of innovative technologically enabled appliances. About 4.2 billion people globally had access to the internet in 2018 and 48.2% of internet users accessed the web from a mobile device. Furthermore, increasing integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) allowed customers to connect with the dryers via internet and remotely control essential tasks by collecting and exchanging data. This in turn drove the market for dryers in the historic period.
Electric Dryers Market Segmentation
By Type:
Spin Dryers
Condenser Dryers
Heat Pump Dryers
Mechanical Steam Compression Dryers
Solar Clothes Dryer; Other Types
By Type Of Vent:
Vented Dryer
Ventless/Condenser Dryer
By Distribution Channel:
Specialty Stores
Company-Owned Stores
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Online; Others
By End User:
Commercial
Residential
The dryers market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America was the largest market in electric dryers market.
Some of the major key players involved in the Electric Dryers Market are
Haier Electronics Group
LG Electronics
SAMSUNG
Robert Bosch
Koninklijke Philips
Whirlpool
Panasonic
Groupe SEB
HAAN
Conair
