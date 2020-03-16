Electric Dryers Industry 2020: Major Players Haier Electronics Group, LG Electronics, SAMSUNG, Robert Bosch, Whirlpool

The Business Research Company’s Electric Dryers Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The electric dryers manufacturing industry consist of sales of clothes dryers. The clothes dryers are extensively employed by the household consumers for carrying out the activity of drying clothes. The main function that is performed by the device is to soak up the moisture from the clothes, lessen the aroma level, and eliminate dust-mites from the clothes.

Technological advances drove the market for dryers in the historic period. Increased access to the internet and use of smartphones supported the development and consumption of innovative technologically enabled appliances. About 4.2 billion people globally had access to the internet in 2018 and 48.2% of internet users accessed the web from a mobile device. Furthermore, increasing integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) allowed customers to connect with the dryers via internet and remotely control essential tasks by collecting and exchanging data. This in turn drove the market for dryers in the historic period.

Electric Dryers Market Segmentation

By Type:

Spin Dryers

Condenser Dryers

Heat Pump Dryers

Mechanical Steam Compression Dryers

Solar Clothes Dryer; Other Types

By Type Of Vent:

Vented Dryer

Ventless/Condenser Dryer

By Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Company-Owned Stores

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Online; Others

By End User:

Commercial

Residential

The dryers market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America was the largest market in electric dryers market.

Some of the major key players involved in the Electric Dryers Market are

Haier Electronics Group

LG Electronics

SAMSUNG

Robert Bosch

Koninklijke Philips

Whirlpool

Panasonic

Groupe SEB

HAAN

Conair

