Electric Curtains Market Forecast Benefits to 2024 with Business Overview and New Opportunities | HunterDouglas, Somfy, Budget Blinds, Silent Gliss, MC Matcher, Curtains London, Fiate Sunshade, Haier, Wintom, Duya Shades, Qingying Sun-shading, Bali, Mecho and Others

Electric Curtains are motorized or remote control curtains, which have the function of traditional curtains with shade, privacy and decoration, as well as adding ease to a routine task. Electric Curtains usually include three parts: remote controls, motors and automatic system.

Main players including HunterDouglas, Somfy Budget Blinds, Silent Gliss, MC Matcher, Curtains London, Fiate Sunshade, Haier, Wintom, Duya Shades, Qingying Sun-shading, Bali, Mecho are also large manufacturers in the world.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times. According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Curtains market will register a 10.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 14500 million by 2024, from US$ 8758.5 million in 2019.

This study considers the Electric Curtains value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Blinds

Shades

Shutters

Drapery

Segmentation by application:

Household

Commercial

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

HunterDouglas

Somfy

Budget Blinds

Silent Gliss

MC Matcher

Curtains London

Fiate Sunshade

Haier

Wintom

Duya Shades

Qingying Sun-shading

Bali

Mecho

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

The Global Electric Curtains Market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Electric Curtains Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electric Curtains consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electric Curtains market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric Curtains manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Curtains with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Electric Curtains submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

