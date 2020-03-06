Electric Bus Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast, 2019-2026

The global Electric Bus market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Electric Bus market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

segmented as follows:

Global Electric Bus Market, by Electrification Type

Battery Electric Bus

Plug-in Hybrid Bus

Hybrid Bus

Global Electric Bus Market, by Bus Type

Light Bus

Medium Bus

High Seating Capacity Bus

Global Electric Bus Market, by Component

Electric Motor

Batteries

Transmission System

Others

Global Electric Bus Market, by Battery

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Titanate

Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Others

Global Electric Bus Market, by Operation

Manual

Semi-autonomous

Autonomous

Global Electric Bus Market, by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Netherlands Poland Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



