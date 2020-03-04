Electric Bikes Market is Expected to reach $23.83 billion by 2025, Registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2025

Electric Bikes Market

Summary

The New Report “Electric Bikes Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Electric bikes are bicycles with an integrated electric motor drive mechanism and battery, which produces power for causing or assisting propulsion. Various kinds of globally available e-bikes range from electric bikes with a small motor to assist the pedal-power of the rider to more powerful e-bikes that produce power to completely drive the bike using throttle.

Electric bikes are a flexible, versatile, eco-friendly, and trendy mode of transport. Consumers look up to them as an ideal substitute for scooters, smart cars, and public transport. Consumers are benefited because they better tackle traffic congestion owing to the smaller size of e-bikes, attain higher speeds with lesser effort, and gain from the advantages of peddling. These factors have led to growing popularity of electric bikes across the globe.

Get sample copy of “Electric Bikes Market” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013946

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Trek Bicycle Corporation, Accell Group, Fuji-ta Bicycle Co., Ltd, Derby Cycle, Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Jiangsu xinri e-vehicle Co., Ltd.

The global electric bikes market growth is driven by government support and stern rules in favor of electric bikes coupled with growing consumer inclination toward use of e-bikes as an eco-friendly and efficient solution for commute and increasing fuel costs. Moreover, rising interest in cycling as a fitness and recreational activity further augments the growth of the market. However, high costs of e-bikes and ban on use of e-bikes in major cities in China are anticipated to restrict the market growth.

Key benefits



The report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world Electric Bikesmarket.

The market projections from 2014 to 2022 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of Electric Bikesmarket in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013946

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electric Bikes Market Size

2.2 Electric Bikes Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electric Bikes Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Electric Bikes Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Electric Bikes Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Electric Bikes Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Electric Bikes Sales by Product

4.2 Global Electric Bikes Revenue by Product

4.3 Electric Bikes Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Electric Bikes Breakdown Data by End User

Buy this Report Now at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013946

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.