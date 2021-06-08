Electric Bikes And Scooters Industry Analysis By Product, Electric Bikes and Electric Scooters, 2023 Forecast Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Electric Bikes And Scooters Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The electric bikes and scooters market consist of sales of electric bikes and scooters and related services. The different types of electric vehicles include Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles.

Increasing awareness about pollution is a key driver of the electric bikes and scooters industry. This is because more people are now understanding the importance of reducing pollution, and this awareness has led them to look for more environment friendly modes of transportation which minimize and control the pollution. For example, according to a survey published by Forbes in 2019, due to an increase in awareness about pollution, the sales of electrical bikes (e-bikes) have exceeded that of non-electric bikes in the Netherlands.

Electric Bikes And Scooters Market Segmentation

By Product:

1. Electric Bikes

2. Electric Scooters

By Battery:

1. Lead-acid

2. Lithium-ion (Li-ion)

3. Nickel-metal hydride (NiMh)

4. Others

By Voltage Capacity:

1. 48-59V

2. 60-72V

3. 73-96V

4. Above 96V

By Drive Mechanism:

1. Hub Motor

2. Mid Drive

3. Others

The Electric Bikes And Scooters market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the electric bikes and scooters market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The electric bikes and scooters market in North America is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Some of the major key players involved in the Electric Bikes And Scooters market are

Yadea

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

BMW

Hero Electric

