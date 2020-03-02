Electric Bike Market Business Opportunities, Chain Structure Analysis and Industry Development Overview by 2025-Trek Bicycle Corporation, Accell Group, Fuji-ta Bicycle Co. Ltd

The most recent report on the Worldwide Electric Bike Market Report is the more professional in-depth study of this market its providers, the status and forecast while also categorizing the market size (value & volume) by type, application, and region.

The global electric bikes market size was valued at $16.34 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $23.83 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2025.The major players operating in the global electric bikes market focus on key market strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. They have been also focusing on strengthening their market reach to maintain their goodwill in the ever-competitive market. Some of the key players in the market include Trek Bicycle Corporation, Accell Group, Fuji-ta Bicycle Co., Ltd, Derby Cycle, Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Jiangsu xinri e-vehicle Co., Ltd.

Electric bikes are bicycles with an integrated electric motor drive mechanism and battery, which produces power for causing or assisting propulsion. Various kinds of globally available e-bikes range from electric bikes with a small motor to assist the pedal-power of the rider to more powerful e-bikes that produce power to completely drive the bike using throttle.

Electric bikes are a flexible, versatile, eco-friendly, and trendy mode of transport. Consumers look up to them as an ideal substitute for scooters, smart cars, and public transport. Consumers are benefited because they better tackle traffic congestion owing to the smaller size of e-bikes, attain higher speeds with lesser effort, and gain from the advantages of peddling. These factors have led to growing popularity of electric bikes across the globe.

Leveraging the throttle on demand drive mode, users reach the destination effortlessly. Electric scooters and motorcycles have been competing with conventional scooters and motorcycles running on fossil fuels. The advantages offered by electric scooters and motorcycles are lower operating costs and eco-friendly nature.

Other than the above mentioned parameters, the extensive document addresses important factors such as performance of the industry on the basis of a product service, end-use, geography and end customer.

There has been a detailed scout conducted by industry experts to help identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Electric Bike industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough examination of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the entire study appealing. While studying the micro markets the researchers also chose to dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Electric Bike industry.

The factors such as demand and supply, production capacity, supply chain management, distribution channel, product application and performance across different countries were maintained a high priority while conducting the study. The report while offering hard to find facts about the trends and innovation driving the current and future of Electric Bike business, also provides detailed insights into competitive development such as acquisition and mergers, joint ventures, product launches and technology advancements.

A peek at the industry trends and opportunities

The researchers try to ascertain the reason why the sales of Electric Bike are projected to surge in the coming years. The study comprises of the trends that will strongly favor the industry during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. Besides this, the study narrates the important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the Electric Bike industry.

The different types of drive mechanisms of e-bikes are hub motor, mid drive, and others. The hub motor is the most common drive mechanism in which either of the wheel is replaced with one having a hub motor connected by a wire to a battery or motor controller. Majority of e-bike companies use batteries, such as Lead-acid, Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Nickel-metal hydride (NiMh), and others. The lead acid battery is the leading type used in electric bikes, owing to its low cost and ease of recycling. However, popularity of Li-ion batteries has been growing at the highest rate because of their higher capacity with lesser size and weight.

The global electric bikes market growth is driven by government support and stern rules in favor of electric bikes coupled with growing consumer inclination toward use of e-bikes as an eco-friendly and efficient solution for commute and increasing fuel costs. Moreover, rising interest in cycling as a fitness and recreational activity further augments the growth of the market. However, high costs of e-bikes and ban on use of e-bikes in major cities in China are anticipated to restrict the market growth.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

– Lead-acid Battery Electric Bike

– Lithium Ion Battery Electric Bike

– Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

– Distribution

– Direct-sale

Region wise performance of the Electric Bike industry

This report studies the global Electric Bike Market status and forecast, categorizes the global Electric Bike Market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

This Electric Bike Market report holds answers to some important questions like:

– What is the size of occupied by the prominent leaders for the forecast period, 2018 to 2025? What will be the share and the growth rate of the Electric Bike Market during the forecast period?

– What are the future prospects for the Electric Bike industry in the coming years?

– Which trends are likely to contribute to the development rate of the industry during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025?

– What are the future prospects of the Electric Bike industry for the forecast period, 2018 to 2025?

– Which countries are expected to grow at the fastest rate?

– Which factors have attributed to an increased sale worldwide?

– What is the present status of competitive development?

The global electric bikes industry is segmented on the basis of product type, drive mechanism, battery type, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into pedelecs, throttle on demand, and scooter & motorcycle. By drive mechanism, the market is segmented into hub motor, mid drive, and others. Battery-wise, the market is classified into Lead-acid, Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Nickel-metal hydride (NiMh), and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

