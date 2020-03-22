Electric AC Motors Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth during 2017 – 2026

An electric AC motor is driven with the help of alternating current (AC). The electric AC motor comprises two parts i.e. a stator located outside and a rotor located inside. An outside stator has the coils that produce the rotating magnetic field. There are various types of electric AC motors such as synchronous AC motors, and induction or asynchronous AC motors. In case of synchronous motors, the rotor moves precisely along with the speed of a rotating magnetic field. However, in an induction or asynchronous motor, the rotor moves at a speed lower than the magnetic field. Generally, the speed of the rotor in a motor depends on the AC supply frequency and the number of coils. However, the load on the motor plays a vital role in deciding the speed of a rotor. The greater the load, the greater the difference between the rotor’s actual speed and rotating magnetic field’s speed. Speed of the electric AC motor can be controlled with the help of a controller or a variable-frequency drive. AC controller is the device that controls the electric AC motor’s speed.

Based on products, the synchronous segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth across several sectors, owing to benefits such as precise control of speed & position, sturdy construction, and efficient torque. By Geography, Asia-Pacific going to have a lucrative growth due to the presence of emerging industries such as healthcare, agriculture, construction, and automotive, substantial initiatives in research and development, and favorable government policies drive the market growth in this region.