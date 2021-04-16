Electric AC Motors Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2026

Electric AC Motors Market is accounted for $74.79 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $166.50 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

The Global Electric AC Motors Market research report offers deep information of the Electric AC Motors industry’s Opportunities, Benefits, Revenue and Growth Momentum to market players which helps them to Complete the business plan from 2019 to 2025. The report presents historical and current market status and gives reliable market forecasts considering Latest Trends, Growth Factors, Demand, Market Size, and Share.

An electric AC motor is driven with the help of alternating current (AC). The electric AC motor comprises two parts i.e. a stator located outside and a rotor located inside. An outside stator has the coils that produce the rotating magnetic field. There are various types of electric AC motors such as synchronous AC motors, and induction or asynchronous AC motors. In case of synchronous motors, the rotor moves precisely along with the speed of a rotating magnetic field. However, in an induction or asynchronous motor, the rotor moves at a speed lower than the magnetic field. Generally, the speed of the rotor in a motor depends on the AC supply frequency and the number of coils. However, the load on the motor plays a vital role in deciding the speed of a rotor. The greater the load, the greater the difference between the rotor’s actual speed and rotating magnetic field’s speed. Speed of the electric AC motor can be controlled with the help of a controller or a variable-frequency drive. AC controller is the device that controls the electric AC motor’s speed.

Global Electric AC Motors Market 2019 Top Leading Competitors/Manufacturer: Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Franklin Electric Co. Inc., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Johnson Electric, Ametek Inc., Asmo Co. Ltd., Baldor Electric Company Inc., Kirloskar Electric Company and ABB Limited.

The report also focuses on significant facts such as competitive landscape, Key manufacturers, recent developments, growth drivers, latest advancements, industry environment, market overview, upstream and downstream, and overall market operations. The report consists of Electric AC Motors market insights that have been extracted through reliable information sources and analyzed by the expert analyst’s team who ensure complete authenticity for intact data.

Electric AC Motors and Drives Market Key Highlights:

-Detailed Overview and Scope of the global market.

-Market Competition by Manufacturers.

-In-depth market segmentation of Types, Application, and Region.

-Competitive landscape, Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type.

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers.

-Market fluctuation and Dynamic Changes of the Industry.

-Market Cost Price, Production Value & Gross Margin.

Voltages Covered in this Electric AC Motors Market are:

Fractional HP Output

Integral HP Output

Products Covered in this Electric AC Motors Market are:

Induction AC Motors

Synchronous AC Motors

End Users Covered in this Electric AC Motors Market are:

Aerospace & Transportation

Agriculture

Automotive

Commercial

Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment

Household Appliances

Industrial Machinery

Motor Vehicles

Residential

The global Electric AC Motors and Drives market research report covers an in-depth analysis of current policies, rules, and regulations along with the chain of global manufacturing. Other than this, factors like manufacturing chain, goods, supply as well as demand for those goods along with the price structure as well as the revenue are also covered in the global Electric AC Motors and Drives market research report.

Market Analysis by Geographies:

This report is classified by key Regions North America, China, Japan, Europe, Southeast Asia & India with Production Development, Sales, and Regional Trade & Forecast.

Electric AC Motors and Drives Market Key Questions Answered in this report:

What Was Global Market Status of Electric AC Motors and Drives Market? What is Current Market Trends and Status of Electric AC Motors and Drives Industry? What will the Electric AC Motors and Drives Market Size and the Growth Rate in the period 2019-2025? Who are the Global key Manufacturers of Electric AC Motors and Drives Market: Company Basic Information, Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin? What Are Market Dynamics of Electric AC Motors and Drives Market? Environment Development Trends? What is Market Share and Strategies by Market Players?

