Elastomeric Membrane Market 2019-2026: Driven by the Increasing Investments in Infrastructure and Development of Global Industry

Global Elastomeric Membrane Market is valued USD 33.79 Billion in 2019 and is projected is to exhibit 6.45 % CAGR during the forecast period. The market is projected to be around USD 52.34 Billion by 2026. The market is driven by the increasing investments in infrastructure.

Elastomeric membrane roofing assures minimum maintenance and provides maximum water tightness. Elastomeric membrane roofs are known for their moisture resistance and durability and have an attractive finish that provides a clean, polished appearance for the roof.

Elastomeric Membrane Market Dynamics

The factors that drive the elastomeric membrane market are increasing residential and non-residential construction projects that are resulting in the growth of the construction industry. Furthermore, regulations for energy optimization are rising to address environmental concerns. Because elastomeric membranes such as TPO and EPDM contribute to energy savings, these regulations are expected to drive the elastomeric membrane market.

The growing population, globalization, and increasing investments in infrastructure are expected to drive the elastomeric membrane market. Also, the properties like durability and moisture resistance increase the demand for the elastomeric membrane in the construction industry. At the same time, the high cost of elastomeric membranes than conventional roofing materials hamper the growth of the market.

Elastomeric Membrane Market Insight

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest market share in the elastomeric membrane market during the forecast period. On account of cheap labor, cheap and easy availability of raw materials and developing public infrastructure projects have expanded construction activities, leading to the increasing demand for the elastomeric membrane in this region.

Elastomeric Membrane Market Segmentation

The global Elastomeric Membrane Market is segmented into type, application, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of the type the market is divided into sheet, liquid applied. Based on application the market is segmented into roofs & walls, underground construction, wet areas, others. Based on end-use industry the market is divided into non-residential construction, residential construction. And based on the geography the market is further segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Elastomeric Membrane Market Competitive Landscape

The key players in Elastomeric Membrane Market are listed as Arcat, Toiture Unix, DuPont, Dow Construction Chemicals, Sika, Firestone Building Products Company, Carlisle Companies Inc., Soprema Group, BASF SE, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Johns Manville, Kemper System, Saint-Gobain, Copernit S.P.A., and other.

