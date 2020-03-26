eHealth Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

The eHealth is used as an information and communication technology (ICT) for the development of healthcare infrastructure. These systems enables the healthcare facilities to offer personalized medicine, mobile health delivery, and social media e-health to their patients. Based on innovative technology these eHealth systems prioritize the delivery of clinical information, care & services.

The growth of the market can be attributed to increasing government initiatives supporting the use of eHealth solutions & services to deliver the higher care at low costs. Moreover, high prevalence of chronic diseases and growing need to manage regulatory compliance through the use of eHealth solutions are the factors that add new opportunities for the global eHealth market over the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. General Electric Company

2. Cerner Corporation

3. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

4. Mckesson Corporation

5. Siemens AG

6. athenahealth, Inc.

7. CompuMed, Inc.

8. McKinsey & Company

9. Medtronic

10. Cisco Systems, Inc.

On the basis of product & services the market is segmented into eHealth solutions and eHealth services. The eHealth solutions segment is further segmented as cardiovascular information systems, e-prescribing solutions, radiology information systems, healthcare information exchange, telehealth solutions, clinical decision support systems, chronic care management apps, personal health record & patient portals, laboratory information systems, laboratory information systems, medical apps, pharmacy information systems, PACS & VNAS, electronic health records/electronic medical records solutions and other specialty information management systems. The eHealth services market is also further segmented into healthcare system strengthening services, treatment services, diagnosis & consultation services and remote monitoring services. Based on end user the eHealth market classified as healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and other end users.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global eHealth based on product & service and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall eHealth market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

