eGRC Market Prospects 2020 by Industry Top Players like IBM, Microsoft, SAP, SAS, Oracle, Bwise, FIS, Wolters Kluwer, Metricstream, Thomson Reuters| Forecast to 2025

The research report “Global eGRC Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” a conclusive study on the specified market, offering an estimation of the overall market size from 2019 to 2025. In 2018, the global eGRC market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.6% during 2019-2025.

In the software segment, by the type of software, the risk management software is expected to have the largest eGRC market share, whereas policy management software is expected to be the highest contributor during the forecast period. Risk management solutions follow a top-down and bottom-up approach to roll-up the risk logs and correspondingly analyze, measure, and define various levels of risks, for organizations and enterprises, and thereafter formulate automated designs to normalize any existing risks. Additionally, it helps organizations with documentation, workflow management, and reporting and remediation of risks.

The Top Companies covered in this study

• IBM

• Microsoft

• SAP

• SAS

• Oracle

• Bwise

• FIS

• Wolters Kluwer

• Metricstream

• Thomson Reuters

• EMC (A Dell Company)

This report aims to help our users understand the market: description, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Profound researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report. This report will aid the users in understanding the market in depth using statistical figures. The data used in the report is taken from reliable sources such as journals, websites, and annual reports of the companies, which were reviewed and validated by the industry experts.

In the services segment, the integration service is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, whereas training and consulting is expected to be the largest contributor among all the services. The integration service is said to be growing faster, as there are 2 modes for deploying Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions; cloud and on-premises. Changing to upgraded solutions and the complexity involved in integration is sorted by integration service providers, who enable organizations to use GRC solutions at its full potential.

The eGRC market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market. These players adopt several marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

• Audit management

• Compliance management

• Risk management

• Policy management

• Incident management

• Others

Market segment by Application, split into

• Finance

• IT

• Legal

• Operations

In the last section, the report consists of the opinions of the industry experts and professionals. The experts within the industry are in an effort to analyze the export/import policies that are positively influencing the growth of the Global eGRC Market.

The key insights of the eGRC Market report:

• The report provides key statistics on the market status of the eGRC market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

• The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

• The eGRC market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2019 market shares for key vendors.

• The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

• The report estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of eGRC Market.

• Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

• The report makes some important proposals for a new project of eGRC Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:-

Executive Summary

1 eGRC Market Overview

2 Global eGRC Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global eGRC Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global eGRC Consumption by Regions

5 Global eGRC Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global eGRC Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in eGRC Business

8 eGRC Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global eGRC Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

