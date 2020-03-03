EGRC Market expanding massive growth by 2026 thriving worldwide with major key players IBM Corporation, Lockpath, LogicManager, MetricStream, Microsoft

Governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) refers to an organization-synchronized strategy for managing extensive issues of corporate compliance with regards to regulatory requirements, corporate governance, and enterprise risk management (ERM). It is a unified collection of capabilities, which enables organizations to reliably achieve objectives and act with integrity. GRC provides different strategies for managing an organization’s overall governance, compliance with regulations, and enterprise risk management. The major components of GRC software include IT policy management, IT risk management, compliance management, incident management, threat & vulnerability management, and vendor risk management.

The key players profiled in the eGRC market analysis are IBM Corporation, Lockpath, Inc., LogicManager, Inc., MetricStream Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corporation, RSA Security LLC, and Thomson Reuters. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Market Segments

By Component

– Software

– Service

By Deployment Mode

– On-Premise

– Cloud

By Organization Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

EGRC Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the EGRC Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision.

The EGRC Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global EGRC Market based on product and application. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: EGRC Market, By Component

Chapter 5: EGRC Market, By Deployment

Chapter 6: EGRC Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 7: EGRC Market, By Application

Chapter 8: EGRC Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

To Continue…

