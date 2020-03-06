EEG Devices Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2027 – Brain Products, Cognionics, Wearable Sensing

According to a new market research study of ‘EEG Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application, Device Type, and End User.’ The global EEG devices market is expected to reach US$ 1,764.27 Mn in 2027 from US$ 830.71 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global EEG devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

Neurological diseases are the diseases of the spine, brain, and the nerves that connect them and provides oxygenated blood. The neurovascular systems are highly dependent on the continuous supply of oxygen and nutrients, which has been supplied by the arteries and veins. The amount of oxygen and nutrients to the brain is essential for its working; therefore, a defect in the system can impair the function, and it may quickly become a life-threatening factor.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007528/

The neurovascular diseases include hemorrhage stroke, ischemic stroke, brain tumors, and more. The genetic disorders, lifestyle habits, related chronic conditions may cause the development of neurovascular diseases. During the last few years, the predominance of neurological disorders has increased significantly. For instance, epilepsy is one of the neurovascular diseases that is rising significantly across the globe.

The rising cases of brain tumors worldwide is the primary factor for the EEG devices market growth. For instance, as per the data of Lancet Neurol 2019; approximately 330 000 cases of central nervous system (CNS) cancer were reported in the world in 2016. The most regular type of essential CNS cancer is Glioma, which is a group of malignant brain tumours that includes high-grade Glioma or glioblastoma and low-grade Glioma (astrocytoma, oligodendroglioma). Thus, it is anticipated that the increasing prevalence of neurovascular diseases is likely to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In 2018, the 32-channel EEG accounted for the largest market share in the global EEG devices market by product. Technological development in 32-channel EEG products and its high acceptance by healthcare professionals are the major factors driving the growth of the segment. Owing to factors such as increasing usage in the 32-channel EEG segment is anticipated to grow in the future. However, the multi-channel EEG systems are projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to its various applications in recording electrical activities in the brain to detect strokes, neurological disorders, and other brain disorders.

The EEG devices market majorly consists of the players such as EEG devices market include, Brain Products GmbH, g.tec medical engineering GmbH, Cognionics, Inc., Wearable Sensing, Neuroelectrics, ANT Neuro, Mitsar Co. Ltd., Neurosky, Biosemi, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., EMOTIV, MUSE, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Bitbrain Technologies, Natus Medical Incorporated and Koninklijke Philips N.V. among others. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were partnerships and acquisition. For instance, in August 2017, Koninklijke Philips N.V. completed the acquisition of Spectranetics to strengthen Philips’s therapy devices business. Spectranetics comprising diagnostic imaging and clinical informatics to assess brain anatomy and physiological processes, and EEG mapping tools from EGI to measure electrical brain activity.

Ask for Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00007528/

Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global EEG Devices Market – By Product

1.3.2 Global EEG Devices Market – By Application

1.3.3 Global EEG Devices Market – By Device Type

1.3.4 Global EEG Devices Market – By End User

1.3.5 Global EEG Devices Market – By Geography

EEG Devices Market – Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

EEG Devices– Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 EEG Devices Market in North America: PEST Analysis

4.2.2 EEG Devices Market in Europe: PEST Analysis

4.2.3 EEG Devices Market in APAC: PEST Analysis

4.2.4 EEG Devices Market in MEA: PEST Analysis

4.2.5 EEG Devices Market – South and Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions

EEG Devices– Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Incidences of Neurovascular Disorders

5.1.2 Significantly Rising Elderly Population

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of EEG Devices

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Medical Tourism in Emerging Nations

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Technological Developments in EEG Devices

5.5 Impact Analysis

Continue…..

Purchase this Premium Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007528/

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]