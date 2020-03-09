Edutainment size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2019-2020

Edutainment Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Edutainment Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Edutainment Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global edutainment market. Some of the key players profiled include Kidzania, Legoland Discovery Center, Kindercity, Plabo, Pororo Parks, CurioCity, Totter’s Otterville, Mattel Play! Town, Little Explorers, and Kidz Holding S.A.L.

By Gaming Type

Interactive

Non-interactive

Explorative

Hybrid Combination

By Facility Size

5,001 to 10,000 Sq. Ft.

10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Ft.

20,001 to 40,000 Sq. Ft.

> 40,000 Sq. Ft.

By Revenue Source

Entry Fees & Tickets

Food & Beverages

Merchandising

Advertising

Others

By Visitor Demographics

Children (0-12 years)

Teenager (13-18 years)

Young adult (19-25 years)

Adult (25+ years)

In addition, the report provides analysis of the edutainment market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Western Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Northern Africa Turkey South Africa Rest of MEA South America Brazil Rest of South America



