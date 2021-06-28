Edutainment Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Latest Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The global Edutainment market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Edutainment market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Edutainment market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Edutainment market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Edutainment market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

On the basis of age group, the global Edutainment market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global edutainment market. Some of the key players profiled include Kidzania, Legoland Discovery Center, Kindercity, Plabo, Pororo Parks, CurioCity, Totter’s Otterville, Mattel Play! Town, Little Explorers, and Kidz Holding S.A.L.

The edutainment market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: Global Edutainment market

By Gaming Type

Interactive

Non-interactive

Explorative

Hybrid Combination

By Facility Size

5,001 to 10,000 Sq. Ft.

10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Ft.

20,001 to 40,000 Sq. Ft.

> 40,000 Sq. Ft.

By Revenue Source

Entry Fees & Tickets

Food & Beverages

Merchandising

Advertising

Others

By Visitor Demographics

Children (0-12 years)

Teenager (13-18 years)

Young adult (19-25 years)

Adult (25+ years)

In addition, the report provides analysis of the edutainment market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Western Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Northern Africa Turkey South Africa Rest of MEA South America Brazil Rest of South America



