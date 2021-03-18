Edutainment Industry 2020 Market Overview by Share, Size, Application, Growth, Demand, Top Companies and Forecast to 2026

Edutainment Market 2020 Global Industry Report delivers the Edutainment business profiles, participants, news, developing activities and policies, consumer volume and creating strategies. Edutainment industry also report delivers analysis on a region, products, sales, revenue. Edutainment market report emphases on overall development patterns, focused on key industry players, size, consumption volume, Forecast 2020 to 2026.

Product or Service Synopsis:-

The word edutainment comes from the combination of the words “education” and “entertainment”. So the edutainment centres are the places that are visited by the children or their parents during the field trips such as aquariums, zoos, botanical gardens, science and children’s museum and these places have the educational aspects with the addition of amusement or entertainment. So edutainment centres are the centres where there is a provision of learning through leisure.

Among the key regional markets, SEA & others of APAC is projected to exhibit relatively higher growth in the global edutainment market.

Revenue from the edutainment market in North America and Western Europe is expected to collectively account for over 44% of the global edutainment market revenue in 2018.

Segmentation by Key Companies:

This report includes following top manufacturers in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%). They are:

Pororo Parks

Kidzania

plabo

Legoland Discovery Center

CurioCity

Kindercity

Mattel Play Town

Totter\’s Otterville

Kidz Holding S.A.L

Little Explorers

Many more…

Geographically, this market will encompass the entire ecosystem of the industry, covering major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and the major countries falling under those regions.

Edutainment Market Classifications:

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Interactive

Non-interactive

Hybrid combination

Explorative games

Market segment by Application, split into

Children (0-12 years)

Teenager (13-18 years)

Young adult (19-25 years)

Adult (25+ years)

