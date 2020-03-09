Educational Robot Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2027 – Aisoy Robotics, Hanson Robotics, Probotics America

Educational Robot market on a global scenario was valued at US$ 773.0 Mn in 2018; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 3,386.5 Mn by 2027.

Various educational institutes are showing focus on the improvement in teaching STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) disciplines. STEM helps to learn these specific disciplines of Interdisciplinary learning. Educational robots help to improve the teaching methods for STEM disciplines. Educational robots have the high computing power and help to deliver STEM lessons to modern education. It helps to learn naturally and adopt the principle of computational thinking. Moreover, the DIY kits are boon for the educational robot markets. It enables to design and program and enhances the problem learning skills among STEM students.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPEL00002372/

Market Insights

Advancements of teaching methods in schools and universities are propelling the demand for educational robot market

Education is one of the promising sectors for the rapid evolution of digitalization in developed and developing countries. Developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil are witnessing high demand for technology-driven methods of education. The schools in China, South Korea, Japan, and US among others aim at preparing their students to excel in the rapidly digitalizing world. The digitalization in the education sector is a key factor in driving the educational robot market. China is one of the prominent countries where digitalization in the educational sector is booming at present, and the same is anticipated to create a huge market in the coming years. The growth in demand for enhanced teaching methods is positively influencing the educational robot market.

Increasing demand for humanoid robots offer a lucrative opportunity to the educational robot market

The humanoid robot resembles the human features and interacts with social tools and the environment. Human-Robot-Interaction has received considerable attention in laboratories, schools, and other educational institutes. Humanoid robots are a powerful tool for STEM education. Humanoid robots are proved to be an excellent means of problem-solving for STEM education. There is an active movement of the development of humanoid robot hardware and software for educational institutes. The increasing implementation of humanoid robots for STEM education is creating a significant opportunity for educational robot market players.

Type Insights

The global educational robot market by type is bifurcated into a humanoid and non-humanoid segment. Robots are becoming an integral component and are having great capabilities in the educational sector. The educational robot is having a high impact on teenager learning and is widely used for development and intellectual growth. Robots are used as an entertaining and interactive platform to learn about computers, languages, mechanical engineering, and electronics, among others. The educational robot has wide adoption for STEM discipline. Moreover, educational robots are witnessing a huge demand for humanoid robots.

Company Profiles

Aisoy Robotics

Hanson Robotics

Probotics America

Qihan Technology Co.

Robothink

Lego Group

Modular Robotics

softBank Robotics

Robotis

PAL ROBOTICS

Ask for Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPEL00002372/

Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1 Scope of The Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Educational Robot Market – By Type

1.3.2 Global Educational Robot Market – By Application

1.3.3 Global Educational Robot Market – By Geography

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

Educational Robot Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Pest Analysis

4.2.1 North America Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South America Pest Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

Educational Robot Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Focus Towards Stem Education

5.1.2 Advancements of Teaching Methods in Schools and Universities

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Capital Required for Research & Development of Robots

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Demand for Humanoid Robots

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

Continue…..

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

Purchase this Premium Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPEL00002372/

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]