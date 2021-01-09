Education Apps Market 2020 Industry Detailed by Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Companies Analysis and Forecast Research Report

Education Apps Industry 2020 Global Market analysis report presents business size, growth, shares, trends, competitive landscape and forecast 2026. This analysis report categorizes the worldwide Education Apps market by key players, region, segmentation, and kind and end-user business.

The extensive use of smartphones and tablets by students for study purposes is the primary factor driving the growth of the education apps market. However, to include educational apps as a part of the learning process, educational institutions must have a strong ICT infrastructure. For this, educational institutions need to invest heavily in installing software and enhancing server capabilities. Educational apps are extensively promoting collaborative learning and active learning. Consequently, K-12 and higher education segments across the globe are emphasizing on including such apps in their education digitization framework.

One trend in the market is growing focus on wearable technology. In addition to improving the focus of students, the utilization of wearable technology will also provide a platform for students and instructors to share ideas and implement processes.

With the growing number of job opportunities in STEM fields, the coming years will observe a rise in the number of students opting for STEM subjects. This will subsequently drive the need for STEM-based learning apps and according to our market research analysts, this will be one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Geographically, this market will encompass the entire ecosystem of the industry, covering major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and the major countries falling under those regions.

Education Apps Market Classifications:

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wearable technology

Smartphones

Market segment by Application, split into

K-12 education

Higher education

