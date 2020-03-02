Eddy Current Testing Market Size Development Trends, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2027

The “Global Eddy current testing Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Eddy current testing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Eddy current testing market with detailed market segmentation by type, service, industry vertical and geography. The global eddy current testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Eddy current testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Eddy current testing market.

Eddy current testing is a type of electromagnetic testing used in non-destructive testing. In eddy current testing, electromagnetic induction is used to determine surface and sub-surface flaws in conductive materials. The growing safety regulations by the government is one of the major driving factor supporting the growth of eddy current testing market. The eddy current testing is becoming popular owing to the advantages offered by it, such as sensitivity to surface defects, accurate conductivity measures, ability to detect through surface coatings, and portability.

Advancements in ECT technologies, stringent government regulations, and growing infrastructural development are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the eddy current testing market. However, lack of skilled workforce is acting as a major restraining factor in the market. The fall in prices for oil and gas is creating challenges for the eddy current testing market.

The global eddy current testing market is segmented on the basis of type, service, and industry vertical. On the basis of type the market is segmented as Conventional Eddy Current Testing, Alternating Current Field Measurement (ACFM), Remote Field Testing (RFT), Eddy Current Array (ECA), Pulsed Eddy Current Testing, Near-Field Testing (NFT), Near-Field Array (NFA), Partial Saturation Eddy Current (PSEC). Based on service the market is segmented as Inspection services, equipment rental services, calibration services, and training services. Based on industry vertical the market is segmented as manufacturing, oil and gas, automotive, power generation, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Eddy current testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Eddy current testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting eddy current testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Eddy current testing market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the Eddy current testing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Eddy current testing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Eddy current testing in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Eddy current testing market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Eddy current testing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Ashtead Technology Ltd

Eddyfi

Ether NDE

Fidgeon Ltd

IBG NDT Systems

Magnetic Analysis Corporation

Mistras Group, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

TÜV Rheinland

Zetec, Inc.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Eddy Current Testing Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Eddy Current Testing Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Eddy Current Testing Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Eddy Current Testing Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

