Ectoparasiticides Market Global Overview to 2027 | Leading Players Bayer, Elanco, Boehringer, Zoetis, Ceva Sante, Vibrac, Vetoquinol, Sanofi, Merck, Zagro

Pune, Feb 27,2020 – An ectoparasiticide is an antiparasitic drug used in the treatment of ectoparasitic infestations. These drugs are used to kill the parasites that live on the body surface. Permethrin, sulfur, lindane, dicophane, benzyl benzoate, ivermectin and crotamiton are well known ectoparasiticides.

Growth in the awareness about animal transmitted diseases, increasing pet adoption and growing demand for animal-derived food products are some of the major factor driving the market growth. However, stringent regulatory approval process may impede the market growth.

The Global Ectoparasiticides Market is segmented on the basis of product type, animal type and end-user. On the basis of product type, the Ectoparasiticides market can be classified into pour-ons and spot-ons, sprays, dips, and oral tablets among others. On the basis of animal the market is segmented into, livestock and companion animals. Based on the end user the market is segmented into veterinary clinics, farms, R&D facilities.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Ectoparasiticides Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Ectoparasiticides Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Ectoparasiticides market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Ectoparasiticides Market in these regions.

