eClinical Solutions Market to Show Strong Growth | IBM Company, OmniComm Systems, Medidata Solutions, Bioclinica, Datatrak International, CRF Health

Global eClinical Solutions Market to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2025.
Global eClinical Solutions Market valued approximately USD 3.7 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.9 % over the forecast
Increasing operational costs and regulatory requirements associated with clinical research studies, government grants to support clinical trials, and increasing R&D expenditure by pharma-biotech companies with augmented IT budgets for drug development are some of the major driving factors for the global eClinical solutions market. However, the low adoption rate in certain geographies due to a lack of awareness related to the benefits of eClinical solutions is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.
The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are- Oracle Corporation, Medidata Solutions, Inc, Parexel International Corporation, Bioclinica, Inc, Datatrak Internatiional, Inc, CRF Health, ERT Clinical, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Omnicomm Systems, Inc & Maxisit. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
- Electronic Data Capture and Clinical Data Management Systems
- Clinical Trial Management Systems
- Randomization and Trial Supply Management
- Clinical Data Integration Platforms
- Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions
- Safety Solutions
- Electronic Trial Master File Systems
- Regulatory Information Management Solutions
By Delivery Mode:
- Web-Hosted (On-Demand) Solutions
- Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) Solutions
- Cloud-Based (SaaS) Solutions
By Clinical Trial Phase:
- Phase I Clinical Trials
- Phase II Clinical Trials
- Phase III Clinical Trials
- Phase IV Clinical Trials
By End User:
- Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Contract Research Organizations
- Consulting Service Companies
- Medical Device Manufacturers
- Hospitals
- Academic Research Institutes
By Regions:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of the World
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Global eClinical Solutions Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Global eClinical Solutions Market Dynamics
Chapter 5. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Product
Chapter 6. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Delivery Mode
Chapter 7. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Clinical Trial Phase
Chapter 8. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By End User
Chapter 9. Global eClinical Solutions Market, by Regional Analysis
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
10.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)
10.2. Top Market Strategies
10.3. Company Profiles
10.3.1. Oracle Corporation
10.3.1.1. Overview
10.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
10.3.1.3. Product Summary
10.3.1.4. Recent Developments
10.3.2. Medidata Solutions, Inc
10.3.3. Parexel International Corporation
10.3.4. Bioclinica, Inc
10.3.5. Datatrak Internatiional, Inc
10.3.6. CRF Health
10.3.7. ERT Clinical
10.3.8. Merge Healthcare Incorporated
10.3.9. Omnicomm Systems, Inc
10.3.10. Maxisit
