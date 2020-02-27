eClinical Solutions Market to Show Strong Growth | IBM Company, OmniComm Systems, Medidata Solutions, Bioclinica, Datatrak International, CRF Health

“Global eClinical Solutions Market” newly adds in Researchformarkets.com database. This report covers leading key company profiles with information such as business overview, regional analysis, consumption, revenue and specification.

Comprehensive Study on eClinical Solutions Market 2020 Global Analysis by Top Manufactures – ERT, Merge Healthcare, an IBM Company, OmniComm Systems, Medidata Solutions, Bioclinica, Datatrak International, CRF Health, MaxisIT Inc. and Oracle

Global eClinical Solutions Market to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2025.

Global eClinical Solutions Market valued approximately USD 3.7 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.9 % over the forecast

Increasing operational costs and regulatory requirements associated with clinical research studies, government grants to support clinical trials, and increasing R&D expenditure by pharma-biotech companies with augmented IT budgets for drug development are some of the major driving factors for the global eClinical solutions market. However, the low adoption rate in certain geographies due to a lack of awareness related to the benefits of eClinical solutions is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are- Oracle Corporation, Medidata Solutions, Inc, Parexel International Corporation, Bioclinica, Inc, Datatrak Internatiional, Inc, CRF Health, ERT Clinical, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Omnicomm Systems, Inc & Maxisit. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Electronic Data Capture and Clinical Data Management Systems

Clinical Trial Management Systems

Randomization and Trial Supply Management

Clinical Data Integration Platforms

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions

Safety Solutions

Electronic Trial Master File Systems

Regulatory Information Management Solutions

By Delivery Mode:

Web-Hosted (On-Demand) Solutions

Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) Solutions

Cloud-Based (SaaS) Solutions

By Clinical Trial Phase:

Phase I Clinical Trials

Phase II Clinical Trials

Phase III Clinical Trials

Phase IV Clinical Trials

By End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Consulting Service Companies

Medical Device Manufacturers

Hospitals

Academic Research Institutes

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Global eClinical Solutions Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global eClinical Solutions Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Product

Chapter 6. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Delivery Mode

Chapter 7. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Clinical Trial Phase

Chapter 8. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By End User

Chapter 9. Global eClinical Solutions Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2. Top Market Strategies

10.3. Company Profiles

10.3.1. Oracle Corporation

10.3.1.1. Overview

10.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.3.1.3. Product Summary

10.3.1.4. Recent Developments

10.3.2. Medidata Solutions, Inc

10.3.3. Parexel International Corporation

10.3.4. Bioclinica, Inc

10.3.5. Datatrak Internatiional, Inc

10.3.6. CRF Health

10.3.7. ERT Clinical

10.3.8. Merge Healthcare Incorporated

10.3.9. Omnicomm Systems, Inc

10.3.10. Maxisit

