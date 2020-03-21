Ebola Treatment Market: Quantitative Ebola Treatment Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019–2025

Global Ebola Treatment Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

In this Ebola Treatment market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Ebola Treatment market report covers the key segments,

key players in the global Ebola treatment market and are conducting trials on a set of experimental drugs.

The global Ebola treatment market growth is driven by the increasing incidence rates of Ebola viral infection and Ebola outbreaks. As per WHO, U.S. & U.K. governments, availability of different treatment procedures to treat Ebola is expected to drive the Ebola viral disease market growth during the forecast period. The Ebola treatment market also includes therapies for those who already have Ebola, and vaccines to prevent the deadly virus. Various drug companies and regulators in the U.S. are taking a two-pronged approach in finding a way to treat the virus. Approval of vaccines are taking a longer time but when vaccines undergo trials, adoption and availability could be a limiting factor for global Ebola treatment market growth.

On the basis of treatment type, the global Ebola treatment market can be segmented as follows:

Vaccine (Under Trials) cAd3-Zebov rVSV-Zebov TKMEbola AVI-7537 HEB BCRX NNVC

Drugs (Under Trials) Brincidofovir ZMapp Favipiravir Zoloft Vascor



On the basis of end user, the global Ebola treatment market can be segmented as follows:

Hospitals 500+ Beds 250-499 Beds Less than 250 Beds

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Specialized Clinics

Army Camps (Veteran Facilities)

Geographically, the global Ebola treatment market is segmented into five regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Control measures are established in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea. Previously affected countries are Nigeria, Senegal, Spain, U.S., Mali, U.K. and Italy. Among all regions, MEA are expected to witness a high growth rate over the forecast period owing to the large number of affected population in these regions. North America is the major contributor to the global Ebola treatment market mainly due to its pharmaceutical companies having hubs in the U.S. & Europe. MEA is recovering from medical crisis and is anticipated to have a positive landscape for the growth of the global Ebola treatment market. A healthy CAGR is projected to be registered in the global Ebola treatment market due to a surge in the number of pharmaceuticals and healthcare initiatives being undertaken globally.

The key players in the global Ebola Treatment market are

Arbutus Biopharma

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NanoViricides, Inc.

NewLink Genetics Corporation

Chimerix, Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Mapp Biopharmaceutical, Inc.

