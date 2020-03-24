EAR TUBE DEVICES MARKET SET TO REACH $88.48 MILLION BY 2027 | ACCLARENT, ADEPT MEDICAL, ANTHONY PRODUCTS, AVENTAMED, DTR MEDICAL, EXMOOR PLASTICS, GRACE MEDICAL, HEINZ KURZ, MEDTRONIC

Ear Tube Devices Market is accounted for $69.01 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $88.48 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. The high prevalence of otitis media, development of new and improved ear tube products, high awareness level among practitioners and patients are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, disadvantages of ear tubes, availability of alternatives, and unfavorable reimbursement conditions in underdeveloped nations are restricting the market growth.

Ear tubes (tympanostomy tubes, ventilation tubes, pressure equalization tubes) are tiny, hollow cylinders, usually made of plastic or metal that is surgically inserted into the eardrum. Ear tube devices allow air to flow in so that the pressure in the ear is the same on both the sides of the eardrum. Ear tubes are placed to avoid recurring infections, which are irrepressible through therapeutic treatments. Ear tubes also prevent ear infections spreading nearby bones, brain or nearby nerves.

Based on end-user, Ear Nose Throat (ENT) clinics segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increase in patient demand for the ear tubes that are having the hearing issues so as to sort them out easily with general surgery. By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the focus on new product developments for ear tube devices which would ease in the treatment method and also by improving the healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Ear Tube Devices market include Acclarent, Adept Medical, Anthony Products, Aventa Med, DTR Medical, Exmoor Plastics, Grace Medical, Heinz Kurz, Medtronic, Olympus, Preceptis Medical, Preceptis Medical, Summit Medical, and Teleflex.

Materials Covered:

– Fluoroplastic Tube

– Metal Tube

– Micron

– Phosphorylcholine (PC)

– Polyethylene

– Silicone Tube

– Stainless Steel

– Titanium

– Ultrasil

– Other Materials

End Users Covered:

– Ambulatory Surgical Center

– Ear Nose Throat (ENT) Clinics

– Home Usage

– Hospitals

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

