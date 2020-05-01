E-waste Recycling Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2019-2025

The E-waste Recycling Market recently Published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “E-waste Recycling Market”.

Sims Recycling Solutions, Eletronic Recyclers International, Kuusakoski, Umicore, Waste Management, Gem, Stena Metall Group, GEEP, Dongjiang, Electrocycling, Cimelia, Veolia, Enviro-Hub Holdings, E-Parisaraa, environCom.

The E-waste Recycling market was valued at 1190 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1920 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

E-waste recycling industry refers to the work or business contains the collecting, transporting, re-using or processing of e-waste. As the electronics industry is developing rapidly worldwide, the volume of electronic equipment generated is increasing in amazing speed, as well as the e-waste. These e-wastes contain lot of valuable materials or equipment that can be recycled. And e-waste also contains toxic and hazardous materials including mercury, lead, cadmium, beryllium, chromium, and chemical flame retardants, which have the potential to leach into our soil and water.

Currently, the volume of e-waste that can be recycled properly is less than 20% of the total volume of e-waste generated worldwide each year. There is still quite a lot of work should be done to promote the development of e-waste recycling industry.

Growing numbers of governments are beginning to make laws or taking more strict measures to restrict the incineration or fill of e-waste and try to ban undocumented workshops of e-waste recycling.

As the recycling and processing technology of e-waste is developing, the e-waste is getting re-used more properly and deeply. The cost of recycling and processing of e-waste is reducing, and the profit level of authorized e-waste recycling enterprises is increasing.

Although recycling and processing of e-waste may bring a lot of opportunities to related enterprises, the study group recommends that new entrants those just have money but without technical advantage do not enter into the e-waste recycling industry.

This report segments the global E-waste Recycling Market on the basis of Types are

Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment

Home appliances

Other types

On The basis Of Application, the Global E-waste Recycling Market is Segmented into

Refrigerator

TV set

Air conditioner

Washing machine

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

