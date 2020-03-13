E-Visa Market 2020:- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

This report focuses on the global E-Visa status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-Visa development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global E-Visa market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

M2SYs

Konai

Gemalto

Muhlbauer Group

PrimeKey

Arjo Systems

Netrust

Oberthur

Multos International

Safelayer

3M

ASK

Atlantic Zeiser

Austria Card

De La Rue

Edaps Overseas

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Immigrant Visa

Non Immigrant Visa

Market segment by Application, split into

Travel

Business

Foreign Affair

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global E-Visa status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the E-Visa development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-Visa are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global E-Visa Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Immigrant Visa

1.4.3 Non Immigrant Visa

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global E-Visa Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Travel

1.5.3 Business

1.5.4 Foreign Affair

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 E-Visa Market Size

2.2 E-Visa Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 E-Visa Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 E-Visa Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 E-Visa Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global E-Visa Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global E-Visa Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global E-Visa Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 E-Visa Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players E-Visa Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into E-Visa Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global E-Visa Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global E-Visa Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States E-Visa Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 E-Visa Key Players in United States

5.3 United States E-Visa Market Size by Type

5.4 United States E-Visa Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe E-Visa Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 E-Visa Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe E-Visa Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe E-Visa Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China E-Visa Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 E-Visa Key Players in China

7.3 China E-Visa Market Size by Type

7.4 China E-Visa Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan E-Visa Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 E-Visa Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan E-Visa Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan E-Visa Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia E-Visa Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 E-Visa Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia E-Visa Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia E-Visa Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India E-Visa Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 E-Visa Key Players in India

10.3 India E-Visa Market Size by Type

10.4 India E-Visa Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America E-Visa Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 E-Visa Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America E-Visa Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America E-Visa Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 M2SYs

12.1.1 M2SYs Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 E-Visa Introduction

12.1.4 M2SYs Revenue in E-Visa Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 M2SYs Recent Development

12.2 Konai

12.2.1 Konai Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 E-Visa Introduction

12.2.4 Konai Revenue in E-Visa Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Konai Recent Development

12.3 Gemalto

12.3.1 Gemalto Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 E-Visa Introduction

12.3.4 Gemalto Revenue in E-Visa Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Gemalto Recent Development

12.4 Muhlbauer Group

12.4.1 Muhlbauer Group Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 E-Visa Introduction

12.4.4 Muhlbauer Group Revenue in E-Visa Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Muhlbauer Group Recent Development

12.5 PrimeKey

12.5.1 PrimeKey Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 E-Visa Introduction

12.5.4 PrimeKey Revenue in E-Visa Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 PrimeKey Recent Development

12.6 Arjo Systems

12.6.1 Arjo Systems Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 E-Visa Introduction

12.6.4 Arjo Systems Revenue in E-Visa Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Arjo Systems Recent Development

12.7 Netrust

12.7.1 Netrust Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 E-Visa Introduction

12.7.4 Netrust Revenue in E-Visa Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Netrust Recent Development

12.8 Oberthur

12.8.1 Oberthur Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 E-Visa Introduction

12.8.4 Oberthur Revenue in E-Visa Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Oberthur Recent Development

12.9 Multos International

12.9.1 Multos International Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 E-Visa Introduction

12.9.4 Multos International Revenue in E-Visa Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Multos International Recent Development

12.10 Safelayer

12.10.1 Safelayer Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 E-Visa Introduction

12.10.4 Safelayer Revenue in E-Visa Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Safelayer Recent Development

12.11 3M

12.12 ASK

12.13 Atlantic Zeiser

12.14 Austria Card

12.15 De La Rue

12.16 Edaps Overseas

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

