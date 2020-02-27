E-reader Market Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2026 | Amazon, Kobo, Sony

“

E-reader Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The E-reader market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “E-reader Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the E-reader market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

E-reader Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, E-reader market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides E-reader industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Amazon, Kobo, Sony, Hanvon, Pocketbook, Ematic, Alurateck ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

An e-reader, also called an e-book reader or e-book device, is a mobile electronic device that is designed primarily for the purpose of reading digital e-books and periodicals.

There are only a handful of key regional players that have any sort of sales record and loyal customers. One of the most well-known is Tolino, which comprises of an alliance of telecom and tech companies that wanted to develop e-readers and open a digital bookstore to prevent Amazon from dominating the German market. Netherlands based Icarus has a fond place in geeks hearts because they were one of the first ones to develop open Android based e-readers, that allow you to install apps just like you would on a smartphone and tablet. Pocketbook tends to dominate Eastern Europe and Russia and Onyx Boox is primarily focused on the Chinese market. Hanvon, a former member of the world’s top 5 manufacturers has turned to focus their old expertized fields which are face recognition and E-drawing board, further cutting down the revenue share by E-reader.

The global market of E-reader is certainly going to shrink further in the next few years because there has no reason that people more necessarily need an E-reader rather than a tablet. Although E-readers are easy to produce, when a new brand is introduced, it can hardly win popularity from people who are used to the few common names. Despite that, only big vendors such as Amazon and Kobo are able to buy components from upstream suppliers in mass volume with cheaper cost. The future E-reader manufacturers will face pressure from both product novelty and pricing.

The global E-reader market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in E-reader market:

Amazon, Kobo, Sony, Hanvon, Pocketbook, Ematic, Alurateck

The Essential Content Covered in the Global E-reader Market Report :

✍ Top Key Company Profiles.

✍ Main Business and Rival Information

✍ SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✍ Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✍ Market Size And Growth Rate

✍ Company Market Share

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

✒ What are the key drivers that are expected to drive the growth of the E-reader market?

✒ Which regions experience the highest demand for E-reader, and how will these regions grow in the years to come?

✒ Who are the key players operating in the E-reader market?

✒ What is the market share of key players in the E-reader market?

✒ How are the E-reader market share dynamics expected to change in the coming years?

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

E-ink E-Reader

TFT-LCD E-reader

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Ages 50

E-reader Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of E-reader industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of E-reader industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of E-reader industry.

✒ Different types and applications of E-reader industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of E-reader industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of E-reader industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of E-reader industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of E-reader industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global E-reader markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the E-reader market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the E-reader market.

Table of Contents

1 E-reader Market Overview

1.1 E-reader Product Overview

1.2 E-reader Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 E-ink E-Reader

1.2.2 TFT-LCD E-reader

1.3 Global E-reader Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global E-reader Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global E-reader Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global E-reader Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global E-reader Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global E-reader Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global E-reader Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global E-reader Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global E-reader Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players E-reader Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 E-reader Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 E-reader Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global E-reader Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 E-reader Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Amazon

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 E-reader Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Amazon E-reader Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Kobo

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 E-reader Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Kobo E-reader Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Sony

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 E-reader Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Sony E-reader Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Hanvon

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 E-reader Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Hanvon E-reader Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Pocketbook

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 E-reader Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Pocketbook E-reader Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Ematic

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 E-reader Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Ematic E-reader Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Alurateck

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 E-reader Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Alurateck E-reader Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

4 E-reader Market Status and Outlook by Regions

