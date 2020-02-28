E-Learning Market 2020 Newest Industry Data, Global Analysis and Insights Research 2025

A research report on the global e-learning market covers a detailed analysis of the market appearances, segmentation, size and progress, market shares, provincial collapses, competitive background, tendencies and several growth strategies for this market. The global e-Learning market size is projected to reach USD 315 billion by 2025. A standard learning system based on online tools is known as e-learning. The main component of E-learning is the use of computers and the Internet, as teaching can be based in or out of the classrooms.

The major players of the global e-learning market are Apollo Education Group Inc., BlackBoard Learn, Oracle, Pearson PLC, The British Council, McGraw-Hill eLearning Group, Cengage Learning, Macmillan Education, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Desire2Learn, Educomp, Instructure, English Attack, Coursera, Latitude CG, etc.

The global e-learning market market report extent segment offers the market revenues, covering both the momentous growth of the industry and anticipating the upcoming market revenue. In addition, global market separations break down into the key sub-areas which gives a better idea about the market size. The report gives the description of the competitive landscape of the market, market dividends, and an explanation of the foremost companies. Momentous financial deals that have molded this industry in the previous years are also documented. The strategies tendencies also highlights the predictable future expansions in the e-learning market and commends approaches.

E-Learning Market Scope

Type Segment

On the basis of types, the market is categorized into packaged content, service, and platform. The packaged content segment dominated the overall e-learning market which occupied a 61% share in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its position over the forecast period 2020 -2025.

Learning Mode Segment

Instructor based and self-paced are the major learning modes considered in the global e-learning market study. The self-paced learning mode segment is expected to grow faster than the instructor based learning mode in the global market over the forecast period 2020 -2025.

End-User Segment

Based on the end-users, the global e-learning market is bifurcated into K-12, higher education, corporate, government, and others. The corporate segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global market over the forecast period 2020 -2025.

Segment Overview of Global E-Learning Market

Type Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Packaged Content

Service

Platform

Learning Mode Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Instructor Based

Self-Paced

End-User Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

K-12

Higher Education

Corporate

Government

Others

Regional Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of APAC

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



