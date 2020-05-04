E-Commerce Packaging Market Growth Revenue By Top Key Players: International Paper, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Smurfit Kappa, DS Smith and Mondi Group

The market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are kept into focus while producing this global E-Commerce Packaging market report. It also describes all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market with the systemic company profiles. The E-Commerce Packaging market report makes your organization armed with information produced by sound research methods.

Key Players In Global E-commerce Packaging Market Include:

International Paper

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Smurfit Kappa

DS Smith

Mondi Group

DS Smith, Plastics Division

Packaging is material that is used to wrap goods and prepare them for warehousing, transport, distribution, and end use. The role of packaging has evolved, and it is also being used for various other functions such as to attract attention, assist in promotion, and provide information.

The latest development in the e-commerce market is cross-border online shopping, especially in the emerging markets. Attractive offers, availability of desired products, and specialized products have surged the cross-border e-commerce market, thereby increasing the demand for e-commerce packaging. The cross-border e-commerce involves the online shopping of goods in a particular country which is subsequently shipped overseas. The liberalization of trade activities between countries has increased their export and import activities. Several emerging economies such as China, Brazil, and India are opening their markets to other countries owing to the increase in foreign goods consumption, which will accelerate the growth prospects for e-commerce packaging.

The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of many multinational, regional, and local suppliers. The local players are giving a tough competition to the international players by offering innovative solutions at a lower price, resulting in price wars in the market. Vendors have huge scope for growth owing to the rapidly changing consumer spending patterns, increase in e-commerce parcel distribution, and growth of the consumer and retail industry.

E-commerce Packaging Market Segment by Type

Corrugated boxes

Polybags

E-commerce Packaging Market Segment by Application

Online shopping

Store shopping

