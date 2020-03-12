E-Commerce Logistics Market Estimated to Boost in Near Future 2027 with Key Players – DHL, FedEx, SF Express, Amazon, United Parcel Service, Clipper Logistics, CEVA Logistics, C.H. Robinson, Kerry Logistics Network, Nippon Express

“Global E-Commerce Logistics Industry Research Report” provides detailed insight covering all important parameters including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of E-Commerce Logistics Market.

E-Commerce Logistics is a set of communication computing and collaborative technologies that helps to transform logistical processes to be consumer centric by sharing data, knowledge and information with supply chain partners. The ultimate aim of e-commerce logistic is to deliver right product in right quantities at right place and to the right customer.

Increase of cross-border e-commerce activities and rise in the internet penetration are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of e-commerce logistics market whereas infrastructural challenges restrict the service of last-mile connectivity which act as a restraining factor for this market. Large amount of logistic from abroad and value-added services such as innovative tracking of parcel and route optimization will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the E-Commerce Logistics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from E-Commerce Logistics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for E-Commerce Logistics market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

DHL International GmbH

FedEx Corporation

SF Express Co. Ltd.

com Inc.

United Parcel Service Inc.

Clipper Logistics Plc.

CEVA Logistics

H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Kerry Logistics Network Limited.

Nippon Express

The “Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the e-commerce logistics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global e-commerce logistics market with detailed market segmentation by service type, operational area, end-user and geography. The global e-commerce logistics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global E-Commerce Logistics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The E-Commerce Logistics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the E-Commerce Logistics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the E-Commerce Logistics market in these regions.

Also, key E-Commerce Logistics market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

To provide overview of the global E-Commerce Logistics market

To analyze and forecast the global E-Commerce Logistics market on the basis of solution, technology, and vertical.

To provide market size and forecast till 2027 for overall E-Commerce Logistics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub – segmented across respective major countries.

To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

To profiles key E-Commerce Logistics players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

