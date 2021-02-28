E-Bike Market 2019, Size, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast To 2025

E-Bike Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate E-Bike Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Scope of The E-Bike Market Report:

Cycling is a low-impact and healthy activity having many mental and physical health advantages, such as alleviating stress, building endurance, burgeoning the cardiovascular fitness, and enhancing muscle strength among population all over the globe, thereby powering global market.

An electric bike is a scooter, bicycle, or motorcycle with an incorporated electric motor for thrust. It is either completely propelled through electric power or partially helped by peddling. It comes in different classes, such as throttle on demand (thumb & push button, twist grip), pedelec/pedal assist (cadence drive, torque sensor), and scooter/motorcycle. Users employ electric bikes for recreation or commutation.

By product type, the global e-bike market has been divided into throttle on demand, pedelecs, and scooter & motorcycle. The market is ruled by the pedelecs section, due to its high acceptance for commute all over the world. This section includes speed pedelec and pedelec e-bikes on the basis of their speed difference and power assistance.

By drive mechanism, the e-bike market has been divided into mid drive, hub motor, and others. The hub motor is the most-broadly employed drive mechanism in which either of the wheel is substituted with one having a hub motor linked to a motor controller or battery by a wire.

By battery type, the global e-bike market is divided into Nickel-metal hydride (NiMh), Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Lead-acid, and others. The lead acid section dominated the global market, due to its ease of recycling and low cost. On the other hand, the popularity of Li-ion batteries has been increasing exponentially, credited to their high capacity and light weight. Class-I electric bike is expected to be the biggest segment of e-bike market. Class-I e-bike offers assistance only when the rider is pedaling and prevents offering assistance when the bicycle crosses 20 mph.

Key Players in the E-Bike Market Report

The major players included in the global e-bike market forecast are Accell Group, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Derby Cycle, Fuji-ta Bicycle Co., Ltd, Jiangsu xinri e-vehicle Co., Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Bionx International Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (GenZe), Tianjin Golden Wheel Group Co., Ltd., and Prodecotech, LLC.

E-Bike Market Key Market Segments:

By Class

Class I

Class II

Class III

By Battery Type

Lithium Ion

Lithium Ion Polymer

Lead Acid

Others

By Motor Type

Mid Motor

Hub Motor

By Mode

Throttle

Pedal Assist

By Usage

Mountain/Trekking bikes

City/Urban

Cargo

Others

Increasing User Preference Towards Employment Of E-Bikes As An Efficient Solution Costs Drives The Development Of The Global E-Bike Market

The global e-bike market has been seeing bright opportunities, due to strict rules and government support in favor of e-bikes. Furthermore, increasing user preference towards employment of e-bikes as an efficient and environmental-friendly solution to commute along with rising fuel costs drives the development of the global e-bike market. Moreover, raising interest in cycling as a recreational and fitness activity has powered a paradigm shift in fitness-conscious users, because riding the e-bike assist to travel remote distances with the same level of peddling.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

