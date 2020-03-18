Dynamic Application Security Testing Software Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players |Applications and End-User

According to this study, over the next five years, the dynamic application security testing software market will register a CAGR of xx% in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach xx million US dollars by 2024, against xx million US dollars in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share of key companies in the dynamic application security testing software sector, shared in Chapter 3.

This report provides a comprehensive overview, market share and growth opportunities of the dynamic application security testing software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the competitive landscape in the market and a corresponding detailed analysis of the main suppliers / manufacturers in the market. The main manufacturers covered in this report: the breakdown data in chapter 3.

IBM

Code Dx

Micro Focus

Checkmarx

Netsparker

Acunetix

Rapid7

Veracode

AppScanOnline

Appknox

Contrast Security

HTTPCS

Positive Technologies

Synopsys

This study takes into account the value of Dynamic Application Security Testing Software generated by the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in section 2.3; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.7.

On-site in the

Cloud

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in section 2.4; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.8. Company

Individual Other

In addition, this report examines the main drivers that influence market growth, the opportunities, challenges and risks facing the main players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes the main emerging trends and their impact on current and future development.

Research Objectives

Study and analyze the size of the global market for dynamic application security testing software by key region / country, product and application type, historical data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2024.

Understanding the Market structure of dynamic application security testing software by identifying its different sub-segments.

Focuses on leading global players in dynamic application security testing software to define, describe and analyze value, market share, competitive market landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in coming years.

Analyze dynamic application security testing software against individual growth trends, future prospects and their contribution to the total market.

Share detailed information on key factors influencing market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, challenges and risks specific to the industry).

To project the size of the dynamic application security testing software submarkets, relative to key regions (as well as their respective key countries).

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

To draw up a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

