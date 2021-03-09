Dust Sensors Market 2020-2025 | Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Applications, Global Statistics and Top Key Players (Sharp, Shinyei Group, Panasonic, Wuhan Cubic Optoelectronic et al.)

This Dust Sensor gives a good indication of the air quality in an environment by measuring the dust concentration. The Particulate Matter level (PM level) in the air is measured by counting the Low Pulse Occupancy time (LPO time) in given time unit. LPO time is proportional to PM concentration.

Scope of the Report:

The dust sensor market is segmented on the basis of Product type, application, and geography. The dust sensor has two major type: laser dust sensor and infrared dust sensor; Laser dust sensor have a good performance than infrared dust sensor, and more expensive. Depending on application, the dust sensor market is further classified as home appliance (air purifier and air conditioner, etc.), industrial, automotive and others. As of 2017, demand for a dust sensor for a home appliance dominated the overall market, with about 62% market share, while automotive hold a fastest growth rate base on largest downstream demanding.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Sharp

• Shinyei Group

• Panasonic

• Wuhan Cubic Optoelectronic

• Amphenol Advanced Sensors

• Omron Corporation

• Honeywell

• …..

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Infrared Dust Sensor

• Laser Dust Sensor

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Home Appliance

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Other

