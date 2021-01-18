Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market 2020 Status and Business Outlook – Avnet, McKesson, SYSCO, Brenntag

Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Global Market Report 2019 provides insightful data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market. The report also calls for market – driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. MarketInsightsReports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.

The global durable goods merchant wholesalers market was valued at $4037 billion in 2017. Western Europe was the largest geographic region accounting for $1005.2 billion or 24.9% of the global market. And the USA was the largest country accounting for $758.9 billion or 18.8% of the global durable goods merchant wholesalers market.

Top Leading Companies Mentioned are Avnet, McKesson, SYSCO, Brenntag, Medipal.

Durable goods merchant wholesalers sell durable goods to other businesses. This industry comprises establishments involved in wholesaling durable products, such as furniture, motor vehicles, electrical and electronic goods, construction materials, sporting goods, etc. Merchant wholesalers take the title of goods they sell. Durable goods have a life expectancy of more than three years.

Technology implementation in the wholesale industry increases the efficiency and streamlines operations. Digitization in wholesale trade market enhances the customer experience by efficiently engaging with them through seamless connectivity. Digitization allows the wholesale companies to automate their sales order process and create an omni-channel strategy that is interacting with customers on all sales channels and giving customers with multiple purchase options. Wasco, a leading wholesaler of central heating and plumbing products is using a solution which manages and publishes product information across all channels with the aim of creating a unique omni-channel customer experience.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers in these regions, from 2013 to 2021(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa.

