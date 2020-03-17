Dura Substitute Market Trends, Demand, Scope, Growth Analysis to 2027 – DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Cook, B. Braun Melsungen, Medtronic, Integra LifeSciences, GUNZE, Baxter, Cousin Biotech, Natus Medical

The dura mater is the dense, leathery membrane covering and protecting the brain and spinal cord. Dural graft substitutes are used when the opening in the dura is too large to be sutured together. Dural substitutes are necessary to prevent CSF leaks and to allow openings in the dura to heal after surgery. Dural substitutes can be either biological harvested from animals or human cadavers or synthetic, and are applied as an onlay or suturable grafts. The main benefit of using a dural substitute lies in its similarity to the patient’s dura and its ability to absorb and integrate itself onto the host tissue.

Increase in the number of road accidents and sports injuries thereby increasing the need of neurosurgery, is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, product recalls may hamper the market growth.

The Global Dura Substitute Market is segmented on the basis of material, application and end-user. On the basis of material, the dura substitute market can be classified into biological and synthetic. The biological segment can be further divided into bovine pericardium and porcine intestinal sub-mucosal layer. On the basis of application the market is segmented into, neurosurgery and spine surgery. Based on the end user the market is segmented into hospital, specialty clinics and trauma centers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Dura Substitute Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Dura Substitute Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Dura Substitute market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Dura Substitute Market in these regions.

