Dual-Ovenable Trays & Containers Market to Make Great Impact in near Future by -2026

A dual-Ovenable tray is useful for the purpose of supporting a food product. The tray comprises of a sheet having first & second layers comprising one or more polyamides. The first layer of the sheet forms tray inside surface. Where the first layer has got a melting point, the second layer has the melting point of at max about 210° C. & at least 20° C. greater than melting point of the first layer. Where the first layer has a glass transition temperature of less than about 120° C. measured at a 50% relative humidity, the second layer has a melting point of at least about 210° C.

Most plastics deform at the high temperatures but the dual ovenable trays and containers can resist when the heat applications are very high and are bakeable in any conventional or microwave oven without getting melted or without de-forming. They keep the oven clean & preserve the food contained within it. Material used for the dual ovenable trays and containers provides outstanding shelf life extension & appearance appeal.

In terms of material type, the dual-ovenable trays & containers market is bifurcated into paperboard, C-PET, A-PET, PP, PE, and others. The C-PET segment is estimated to dominate the market throughout forecast period having an estimated market share of around 88.7% in 2018. The PP segment is estimated to register the CAGR of around 3.3% during forecast period. Paperboard segment is estimated to create an incremental dollar opportunity of US$ 29 Mn during forecast period. Based on material, the CPET segment accounted for the considerable market share during forecast period.

CPET is the most adaptable option for the ready meals attributed to easily seal & most affordable. CPET trays withstand temperatures ranging from -40 to +220° C. In terms of geography, North America is expected to have largest market share during forecast period in the region due to increase in the consumption of ready-to-eat meals. Elisabeth Skoda explores recent innovations in the area of ovenable and microwavable packaging. Terinex has introduced the new Q-Tex film, a heat sealable PET mono layer HD printed food grade ovenable film, which is suitable for freezer, microwave and oven usage. The Q-Tex film has one layer instead of the two found in laminate alternatives, therefore offering material reduction and easier recyclability.

Some of the key players profiled in this market include Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Dupont Teijin Films, Genpak, LLC, Evergreen Packaging, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Oliver Packaging & Equipment Co., MCP Performance Plastic Ltd, CiMa-Pak Corporation, PinnPACK Packaging LLC, PAC Food Pty Ltd., Sanplast Ltd, Pactiv LLC, Plastic Package, Inc.

