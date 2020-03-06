Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films Market : Challenges and Opportunities Reviewed in a New Study

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films market. All findings and data on the global Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Major players in the films packaging industry are focussing on manufacturing biodegradable dual-ovenable lidding films. End users in the frozen foods and meat products packaging industry across the globe are focussing on reducing their carbon footprint; also, due to the intervention of governments that provide tax exemptions on revenue, manufacturers use biodegradable products. There is a great demand for biodegradable dual-ovenable lidding films owing to customer inclination towards the use of clean materials and increase in health awareness. All these factors are expected to add to the increase in demand for dual-ovenable lidding films, which will lead to the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Global Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films Market Analysis, by Application

Frozen food and meat products are the two application segments that are anticipated to dominate the global market share of dual-ovenable lidding films by value. The meat products segment is anticipated to account for 45.8% of the market share by value in 2017, and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. The frozen food segment is estimated to account for 28.2% of the global market share by value in 2017, and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. The prepared meal segment is expected to gain 40 Basis Points over the forecast period. The meat products segment is anticipated to register the highest market attractiveness followed by the frozen food segment.

“The global market for dual-ovenable lidding films is getting a boost from the expanding food and beverages industry

With a boom in the food and beverages industry, there is bound to be increasing demand for safe and cost-effective lidding films comprising the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) material segment, which is expected to become the most attractive market segment over the forecast period across the globe. On the basis of seal type, the peelable seal especially the easy peel seal segment is expected to dominate the dual-ovenable lidding films market throughout the forecast period. Growing meat exports coupled with an increase in consumption of frozen food significantly contributes to growth in demand for dual-ovenable lidding films packaging across the globe. The APAC market for dual-ovenable lidding films is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 2X in terms of value as well as volume, owing to the rising awareness among consumers towards clean and convenient methods of cooking coupled with growing disposable income in this region.”

Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

