DTC Genetic Testing Market Summary, Regional And Restraint Analysis By 2020 – 2026 

DTC Genetic Testing Market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( 23andMe, Ancestry, Color, EasyDNA, Family Tree DNA（Gene by Gene）, Full Genomes, Genesis HealthCare, Helix, Identigene, Karmagenes, Living DNA, MapMyGenome, MyHeritage, Pathway Genomics )

Scope of DTC Genetic Testing Market: Direct-to-consumer genetic testing is different: these genetic tests are marketed directly to customers via television, print advertisements, or the Internet, and the tests can be bought online or in stores. Customers send the company a DNA sample and receive their results directly from a secure website or in a written report. Direct-to-consumer genetic testing provides people access to their genetic information without necessarily involving a healthcare provider or health insurance company in the process.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Targeted Analysis

☯ Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips

☯ Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Carrier Testing

☯ Predictive Testing

☯ Ancestry and Relationship Testing

☯ Nutrigenomics Testing

☯ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, DTC Genetic Testing market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

