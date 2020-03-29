Drugs For Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy Industry 2020 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Allergan PLC, Astellas Pharma Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

The Business Research Company’s Drugs for Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy industry consists of sales of benign prostatic hypertrophy drugs to treat enlarged prostate glands. Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy is commonly seen in men older than age 50.

The rising male geriatric population globally is driving the market for Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy drugs as the condition is commonly seen in men aged over 50 years. According to the United Nations’ 2017 World Population Ageing Report, the number of people aged 60 years or above was 962 million in 2017 and is expected to double to around 2.1 billion by 2050. According to the National Institute of Health( NIH), Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia affects around 50% of men aged between 51 and 60 years and up to 90% of men aged over 80 years.

Drugs for Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy Market Segmentation

Drugs for Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy Market By Type:

Alpha Blocker

5-alpha Reductase Inhibitor

Phosphodiesterase-5 Inhibitor

Others

Drugs for Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy Market By End Users:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Some of the major key players involved in the Drugs for Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy Market are

Allergan PLC

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

