Drug Screening Market 2020-2025 | Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth Insights by Top Key Players – Alere, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, Abbott Laboratories et.al

The global Drug Screening market is driven by rise in alcohol consumption among youth as well as elderly population, overuse of prescribed drugs, increase in use of narcotics and illicit drugs. Factors, such as accuracy issues related to breathalyzers, ban on alcohol consumption in various countries, and the fact that drug testing is considered as a violation of privacy rights in some countries can restrain the market growth.

Introduction of new technology, establishment of stringent laws in various countries, and increase in governmental funding to control drug trafficking will offer lucrative opportunities.

Based on Application, the Drug Screening market is segmented into Workplace and Schools, Drug Testing Laboratories, Criminal Justice System & Law Enforcement Agencies, Hospitals, and Others.

Based on Product Types, the Drug Screening market is segmented into Equipment, Rapid Testing Devices, Consumables, and Laboratory Services.

Top Key Companies Analyzed in Global Drug Screening Market are –

• Alere, Inc.

• Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA,

• Abbott Laboratories

• Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Biorad Laboratories, Inc.

• Siemens AG

• ..…

Global Drug Screening Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages

