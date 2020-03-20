Drug-Eluting Balloons Market Trends, Opportunities, Revenue and Region Analysis, Forecast 2020-2025

Report Hive Research adds a new research study titled “Drug-Eluting Balloons Market report”to its market intelligence database. It presents a detailed overview of the Drug-Eluting Balloons market, very well segmented by product type, application and region.

Top Key players discussed in this report:

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Cook Medical

C.R. Bard

B. Braun

Eurocor GmbH

Blue Medical

Bayer

Aachen Resonance

Acrostak

Drug-Eluting Balloons Segmentation by Product

Semi-Compliant Balloons

Non-Compliant Balloons

About Drug-Eluting Balloons

The global Drug-Eluting Balloons market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Drug-Eluting Balloons by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Drug-Eluting Balloons Segmentation by Application

Treatment of In-stent Restenosis (ISR)

Treatment of Small Vessel Disease (SVD)

Treatment of Bifurcation Stenoses

Treatment of Primary Coronary Artery Disease

Player profiles briefed in the report enclose key information of the major companies listed above. This includes business overview, products and services,recent developments, acquisitions, financials and latest updates. Such information helps industry players, stakeholders and new entrants to plan expansion strategies and execute them by anticipating growth opportunities in the future.

The report exhibits market analysis for the next six years, which unveils several factors stimulating Drug-Eluting Balloons market outlook during the forecast period. Being an in-depth analysis, the report discussesmajor growth drivers, opportunities, key trends, and emerging avenues promising significant revenue generation over the upcoming years.

Offering a comprehensive assessment of opportunities, the study highlights major geographical regions widespread across the globe. Key regions covered in the study include the following geographical segments:

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

