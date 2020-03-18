Drug Eluting Balloon Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

The Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Growth in geriatric population is the major factor driving the growth of the Drug Eluting Balloon market.

Growth in geriatric population, which is prone to cardiovascular diseases, large patient base in developing countries demanding proper treatment, and investments made by public and private market players in R&D on drug eluting balloon for treatment of peripheral and coronary artery diseases are the major factors driving the global drug eluting balloon market.

Factors, such as lengthy regulatory approval procedure, significant investment required due to high attrition rate in clinical trials, and adverse effects such as coronary artery lesion and lumen enlargement are likely to restrain the growth of the global drug eluting balloon market during the forecast period.

Investment in R&D for drug eluting balloon and partnerships for co-development and commercialization of anti-infective agents are expected to fuel the growth of the global drug eluting balloon market in the near future.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Opto Circuits (India) Limited, Terumo Corporation, Surmodics, Inc., and Biotronik.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Application, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Manufacturer,

* Product Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

* Pharmacies

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Drug Eluting Balloon Market — Industry Outlook

4 Drug Eluting Balloon Market Material Type Outlook

5 Drug Eluting Balloon Market Application Outlook

6 Drug Eluting Balloon Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

