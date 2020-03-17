Drug Eluting Balloon for Peripheral Artery Disease Market Global Analysis to 2027 | Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips, BD, Cook, MEDRAD, Eurocor, Cardionovum

Drug-eluting balloons (DEB) are conventional semi-compliant angioplasty balloons covered with an anti-proliferative drug which is released into the vessel wall during inflation of the balloon, usually at nominal pressures with a specific minimal inflation time. Drug- eluting balloons (DEB) for Peripheral Artery Disease have been introduced to improve patency rates following endovascular intervention for lower extremity PAD (Peripheral Artery Disease)

The factors that drive the Global Drug Eluting Balloon for Peripheral Artery Disease Market includes rapid growth in the geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of peripheral artery disease. For instance, according to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 8.5 million people age 40 and older in the United States have PAD. However, stringent regulatory background may impede the market growth.

The Global Drug Eluting Balloon for Peripheral Artery Disease Market is segmented on the basis of drug coating technology, and end-users. On the basis of drug coating technology, the market is segmented into Paccocath, Endurocoat, Freepac, Lutonix, Stellarex. Based on end-users the market is segment into, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, catheterization laboratories, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Drug Eluting Balloon for Peripheral Artery Disease Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Drug Eluting Balloon for Peripheral Artery Disease Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Drug Eluting Balloon for Peripheral Artery Disease market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Drug Eluting Balloon for Peripheral Artery Disease Market in these regions.

