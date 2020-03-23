Drug Discovery Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players |Applications and End-User

In this report, Publisher studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Drug Discovery market for 2018-2023.

Drug discovery is the process by which new candidate medications are discovered.

The pharmaceutical and biotech companies are increasing their collaboration with contract development and manufacturing organizations, thus playing a crucial role in the development and innovation of new drugs. Other factors contributing to the growth of this market are – rising prevalence of a wide range of diseases (such as cardiovascular and CNS-related disorders), rising healthcare expenditure, and upcoming patent expiration of blockbuster drugs.



This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Drug Discovery market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The key players covered in this report:

Pfizer

GSK

Merck

Agilent

Eli Lilly and Company

Roche

Bayer

Abbott

AstraZeneca

Shimadzu

To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Small Molecule Drug

Biologics Drug

Segmentation by application:

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Drug Discovery market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Drug Discovery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Drug Discovery players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Drug Discovery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Drug Discovery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Drug Discovery Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Drug Discovery Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Drug Discovery Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Drug Discovery Segment by Type

2.2.1 Small Molecule Drug

2.2.2 Biologics Drug

2.3 Drug Discovery Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Drug Discovery Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Drug Discovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Drug Discovery Segment by Application

2.4.1 Research Institutes

2.4.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

2.4.3 Biotechnology Companies

2.5 Drug Discovery Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Drug Discovery Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Drug Discovery Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Drug Discovery by Players

3.1 Global Drug Discovery Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Drug Discovery Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Drug Discovery Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

Continued….

