DRUG DISCOVERY INFORMATICS MARKET 2020 GLOBAL INDUSTRY SIZE, TRENDS, KEY INSIGHTS, END USERS, COMPANY PROFILES AND GROWTH PREDICTIONS TILL 2025

The major restraining factor for the growth of the market studied is the limited availability of data. There are many molecules and compounds that have previous attempts at drug development. The unavailability of such data leads to hinder the growth of the drug discovery informatics market. Major market participants are involved in adoption of in silico modeling tools, which is expected to work in favor of the market.

Advancements with respect to fundamental algorithms employed by computational information processing for predictive chemistry, which lead to improvement in scientific innovation and laboratory informatics, are likely to augment the market in the coming years.

On the basis of mode the drug discovery informatics market is segmented into, outsourced informatics, and in-house informatics. Outsourced informatics is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue owing to the rise in collaborations and lead drug discovery projects between pharmaceutical companies, and IT market participants.

Based on function the market is segmented into sequencing and target data analysis, docking, lead generation informatics, identification & validation informatics, molecular modeling, and others. Sequencing and target data analysis is estimated to dominate the market owing to reduced cost of sequencing informatics.

North America held the large market share in 2016, due to increasing technological advancements in the drug discovery informatics in the region. Asia pacific is anticipated to grow at the fast growth rate during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Biogen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Insilico Medicine, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Schrödinger, LLC, Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI), and Certara, L.P.

