Drones Market (2020 Edition) – World Market Review and Forecast to 2026 – By Application, By Type, By Region, By Country (2015-2026)

Drones Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 – 2024)

This report presents an in-depth assessment of the Drones including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Drones investments from 2019 till 2024.

Market Overview

The drones market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.

– The market of drones is majorly affected by the changing drone regulations. Currently, regulators from various countries in Europe and drone manufacturers are working together to make the rules and regulations. Such positive environments are supporting the growth of drones market in commercial aerospace.

– The growing applications of drones in the commercial sector like in Oil & Gas, Construction, Energy, Entertainment, Medical, and Parcel Delivery industries among others are propelling the growth of drones market during the forecast period.

– Companies like Amazon, Google, and Intel among others have also invested into the drones market for deliveries of cargo, parcels and medical kits. Such investments are also boosting technological developments in drones.

– In spite of the positive factors, some of the countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa region have not widely adopted the use of drones into their environment. This is acting as a major barrier for drones market..

Competitive Landscape :

The drones market is highly consolidated with the majority of the share taken by DJI. Some of the other prominent players in the market are Terra Drone Corporation, Parrot SA, Yuneec International, and 3D Robotics. DJI holds a major share globally due to its sales of UAVs for aerial photography and videography like Phantom 4 Pro, Mavic Series, and Spark. The company is also developing new technologies and UAVs for new applications like agriculture. However, there are a lot of small companies and start-ups that have entered the market in the past few years due to the high profitability of the industry. The companies are competing with each other and are developing advanced technology integrated UAVs and drones that decrease the human effort in applications like mining, construction, and aerial mapping among others. Also, entry of companies like Boeing, Alphabet, and Intel into the commercial sector of UAVs is expected to help the fragmentation of the market over the coming years.

Influence of the Drones market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Drones market.

–Drones market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Drones market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

