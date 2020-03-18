Drone Service Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Services and Top Players – Cyberhawk Innovations Limited, Aerodyne Group

Global drone service market is expected to grow from US$ 629.2 Mn in 2018 to US$ 24,882.2 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 51.1% between 2019 and 2027.

Drone Service market is experiencing a high growth throughout the globe, driven by growth in real estate/infrastructure, agriculture, media & entertainment, industrial, law enforcement, and other industries. Moreover, increasing adoption of drone-based solutions in the agriculture sector and media industry is constantly driving the market. In addition to this, the e-commerce industry has matured immensely over the years in the developed economies as well as the developing nations. The primary driver for the e-commerce industry is that the customers can purchase from and receive the goods at the most convenient location. Owing to this the entire e-commerce market is gaining a great deal of attraction. These factors are anticipated to drive the drone service market during the forecast period.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of the drone service market based on drone type, service, and industry. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By service segment, surveying, mapping & inspection is accounted for the largest share in the drone service market in 2017 and also projected to grow with CAGR of 49.6% during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of global drone service market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current market scenario of drone service market and forecasts the market till 2027. The report covers market dynamics affecting the drone service market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the drone service market with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the drone service market along with their market strategies. The report also provides value chain along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

North America is one of the prominent regions in the drone service market which is contributing highest revenue globally due to the increase in the population. The US is a developed country in terms of advanced technology, the standard of living, and infrastructure among others. Across North America, the technological advancements have led to highly competitive markets. The adoption of drones in the region is wholly dependent on specific rules and regulations set by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The service providers have to adhere to the legislation set by FAA to fly drones in industries, agricultural, real estate, and media & entertainment industries.

The drone service market is growing in the region owing to the participation in technology forums by the service providers; acquisitions of companies for further enhancement of drone services in North America. Europe and the Asia Pacific trails North America in terms of drone service adoption and competes closely during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a prime rate during the forecast period. Some of the key players operating in the drone service market include Cyberhawk Innovations Limited, Aerodyne Group, Sky Futures, Terra Drone Corporation, Measure, SkySpecs, Airinov, Zipline, Drone Volt, and Flirtey, among others.

