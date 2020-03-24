DRONE ANALYTICS MARKET 2020 GLOBAL INDUSTRY SIZE, ANALYSIS, TYPE, END USERS, REGIONAL OUTLOOK, KEY PLAYERS AND FORECAST TO 2025

The Global Drone Analytics Market increasing use of Drone Analytics in various military and commercial application, emergence of artificial intelligence and block chain, Technological advances for the manufacturer of aerial vehicles leading to their dropped prices have made them affordable for several end users, growing extensive demand for drones in commercial applications, increasing capital investment for development of new and advanced drone, increasing application of drone analytics and data services to various applications are main driving factor for the growth of market.

North America region is estimated to be largest market for Drone Analytics attributed to increasing use of border and maritime surveillance, growing demand for analytical solutions for commercial sector are main supporting factor for the regional dominance.

Growing development of advanced and complex drone software, increasing use of drone in various end use applications, and increasing adoption of autonomous drones are growing opportunity for the market. Growing concern over cyber-attacks and data security coupled with high costs involved in gathering precise data is turning out as main challenge for the market growth.

The market type by On demand type is expected grow in future owing to increasing demand for cloud based drone analytics solutions for various industry are supporting the segment dominance.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Airware, Dronedeploy, Agribotix, DeTect, Pix4d, and Huvrdata among others

