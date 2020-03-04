Drone Analytics Market 2019 Technology Advancement and Future Scope – Aerovironment, Dronedeploy, Delta Drone

The report titled “Drone Analytics Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global Drone Analytics market size was 55 million US$ and it is expected to reach 68 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.4% during 2019-2025.

Based on industry, the drone analytics market has been segmented into agriculture & forestry, construction, insurance, mining & quarrying, utility, telecommunication, oil & gas, transportation, scientific research, and others. The construction segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Drone Analytics Market: Agribotix, Aerovironment, Dronedeploy, Delta Drone, ESRI, Precisionhawk, Viatechnik, Pix4d, Kespry, Optelos, Huvrdata, Sentera and others.

This expected high growth rate can be attributed to the adoption of analytics solutions for monitoring and progress tracking at construction sites. The availability of custom-tailored solutions is also one of the factors contributing to the growth in the use of drone analytics solutions in the construction industry

Global Drone Analytics Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Drone Analytics Market on the basis of Types are:

On-Premises

On-Demand

On the basis of Application , the Global Drone Analytics Market is segmented into:

Agriculture & Forestry

Construction

Insurance

Mining & Quarrying

Utility

Telecommunication

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Scientific Research

Others

Regional Analysis For Drone Analytics Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Drone Analytics Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Drone Analytics Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Drone Analytics Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Drone Analytics Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Drone Analytics Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

