Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market: Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2027

Global Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Drinking Water Pipe Repair industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Drinking Water Pipe Repair as well as some small players.

segmented as follows:

Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market, by Type

Pipes & Connectors

Fittings

Couplings

Valves

Others

Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market, by Repair Technologies

Remote Assessment & Monitoring

Open & Cut-pipe Repair

Spot Assessment & Repair

Trenchless Pipe Repair

Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

In terms of type, the pipes & connectors segment constitutes a major share of the drinking water pipe repair market

The spot assessment & repair technology is used widely. It is also known as cured-in-place pipe lining (CIPP). It proves to be effective for the replacement of underground structures and also pre-existing pipelines.

High investments in research & development are made by key players to differentiate their products as a key strategy to expand and strengthen their market position

Market share of the remote assessment & monitoring segment is estimated to increase in the next few years due to a strong focus on the implementation of Internet of Things (IoT) in pipe leakages and pipe bursts. The segment is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market over the forecast period.

